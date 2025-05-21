Bill Would Make Superman Official Superhero Of Ohio

(ONN) – He’s faster than a speeding bullet and now Ohio lawmakers want to make him a permanent fixture of the Buckeye State.

A bill making its way through the Ohio Statehouse would make Superman the official superhero of Ohio.

Sponsors of the bill say it will help recognize a key centerpiece of Ohio’s cultural history.

Comic book fans will remember that Clark Kent’s roots started right here in our state.

His creators, two high school classmates in Cleveland – Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster introduced Superman to the world in the 1930s.

The new Superman movie was also shot in Cleveland and Cincinnati and comes out this summer.