Bill Would Stiffen Ohio OVI Laws

(ONN) – A new bill introduced by Ohio lawmakers would increase penalties for those who drive under the influence.

Under the proposal, a first offense would increase fines from a minimum of $375 to $750.

A second offense within 10 years would go from a minimum of $525 to $1,200.

The bill would also increase prison time for those who commit aggravated vehicular homicide while under the influence and decrease the number of prior offenses in order for the court to impose increased prison times.

December is National Impaired Driving Prevention Month.