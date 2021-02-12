Bill Would Waive Liquor Permit Renewal Requirements

(ONN) – A lawmaker from southwest Ohio wants to give a break to bars and restaurants hit hard by the pandemic.

Butler County State Representative Sara Carruthers’ proposed legislation, House Bill 46, would exempt bars and restaurants from having to renew their liquor permits this year.

The bill would also lift restrictions on buying alcohol with gift cards.

The legislation is under consideration in the House Commerce and Labor Committee.

