Bills Being Considered By Ohio Legislature Would Abolish Death Penalty

(ONN) – Republican State Senator Michele Reynolds of Canal Winchester wants to end the death penalty in Ohio.

“I don’t think it necessarily matters if being pro-life just when we’re talking about babies, I think being pro-life is really about life, period, all life.”

Reynolds also says the death penalty does not necessarily mean closure for victims and families.

Companion bills in the Ohio House and Senate would abolish the death penalty and require life sentences for those convicted of aggravated murder.

119 inmates are currently on Ohio’s death row.