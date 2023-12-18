Birchaven Village Recognized

(From Blanchard Valley Health System)

Birchaven Village, a division of Blanchard Valley Health System, has been awarded on Newsweek’s list of America‘s Best Continuing Care Retirement Communities 2024. This prestigious award is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world’s leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs) offer long-term care options, allowing residents to access higher-level care when medical needs progress. The communities include independent living, assisted living, skilled nursing, and memory care. To provide people looking for guidance on CCRCs with a comprehensive resource for informed decision-making, Statista and Newsweek have partnered for the first time to award America’s Best Continuing Care Retirement Communities 2024. The list is based on three data sources, including national online surveys (from medical professionals and staff working in management/administration, acquaintances of residents and residents), a quality dimension score (participants were asked to rate quality dimensions on a scale), and accreditations (those relevant to the industry).

Blanchard Valley Health System is honored to be recognized on Newsweek’s list of America‘s Best Continuing Care Retirement Communities 2024.

“We are honored that Birchaven Village has been named to this prestigious list,” said Judith Bishop-Pierce, director of residential care. “Our associates work daily to ensure that our residents receive quality care and can lead enriching lives. While this recognition spotlights our work, our true reward is the relationships we build through that work.” To learn more about Birchaven Village, please visit https://www.birchaven.org/birchaven-village/birchaven-village-home