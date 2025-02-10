Bird Flu Information From Hancock Public Health

(From Hancock Public Health)

What you need to know about bird flu (HPAI):

Bird flu, caused by avian influenza Type A viruses like H5N1 and H7N9, primarily affects birds but can rarely infect humans through close contact.

The risk to the general public is low, but those in frequent contact with infected birds or animals face higher risks.

Prevention includes avoiding contact with sick animals and ensuring thorough cooking of animal products.

Learn more from the Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA).