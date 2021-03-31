Bishop Appointed Judge

A familiar face will be back in the Findlay Municipal Court, but in a new role. Governor Mike DeWine has appointed Stephanie Bishop as judge in the court. She will replace Mark Miller who has left that bench following election to Ohios 3rd District Court of Appeals. She will assume the bench on April 9th.

Bishop has served as as Assistant Law Director for the City of Findlay since 2011.

An election will be held in November to determine who will fill the role in Millers unexpired term through the end of 2023.