Black Heritage Library Director Featured Speaker At Community Enrichment Dinner

(From the Community Enrichment Dinner)

The 2024 Community Enrichment Dinner will be held on Saturday, November 2 at 6:00pm at the Veterans Memorial Civic and Convention Center and will feature the play Black Angels Over Tuskegee.

Inspired by true events, Black Angels Over Tuskegee is a vibrantly energetic, emotionally captivating, award-winning drama that tells the story of six trail-blazing men who exhibited courage to excel in spite of overwhelming odds.

The play follows the collective struggle of the first African American aviators in the United States Army Air Forces as they overcame Jim Crow-era injustices with intelligence, patriotism and brotherhood as they worked towards their dreams of an inclusive and fair society.

The Black Heritage Library and Multicultural Center in Findlay is partnering with the Community Enrichment Dinner and will be providing artifacts that will be on display at the dinner.

Director Jerome Gray will also be a featured speaker at the dinner.

“The Black Heritage Library is honored to be a catalyst of change, as we join the efforts to expose students to opportunities for growth in S.T.E.M. and other areas of educational advancement,” says Gray.

“We’re very excited to bring The Tuskegee Experience to Lima for the 2024 Community Enrichment Dinner,” says CED Chairman Jerome O’Neal.

“This amazing story shows how a group of passionate people can achieve their dreams despite overwhelming obstacles. The Tuskegee Airmen’s story goes beyond race and is an inspiration to all of us. Our partners for the event are: The Black Heritage Library and Multicultural Center, Your Hometown Stations, the Bradfield Center, the Hy Ho Club, The Stalwart Magazine, and Custom Advocacy Partners.”

The 2024 Community Enrichment Dinner begins at 6:00 pm in the Civic Center’s Exhibit Hall with welcoming remarks; an update on local inclusion efforts; the presentation of awards; and a catered dinner. Following dinner, guests will go next door to the Crouse Performance Hall for Black Angels Over Tuskegee.

Tickets to the 2024 Community Enrichment Dinner include preferred seating for Black Angels Over Tuskegee.

They are $90, $100 and $110. Tables of eight and sponsorships are available.

Tickets may be purchased online at cedlima.com or the Civic Center Box Office.

The Community Enrichment Dinner is attended by a diverse crowd of more than 700 people annually. Proceeds fund programs that support diversity and inclusion in the Lima region.