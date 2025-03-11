Black Swamp Area Council Celebrates 2024 Class Of Eagle Scouts

(From the Black Swamp Area Council)

The Black Swamp Area Council, Scouting America, is proud to announce the successful 2024 Eagle Scout and Youth Recognition Event. The event, held on March 8, 2025, at the UNOH Event Center in Lima, Ohio, honored the achievements of the 76 young men and women who earned the rank of Eagle Scout in 2024.

The evening was a resounding success, bringing together Eagle Scouts, their families, and community leaders to celebrate this significant milestone. Vicar Alan Fuhrhop served as the Master of Ceremonies. The event featured a keynote address by Charles “Rock” Rohrbacher, a former Philmont Staff Member, who delivered an inspiring speech emphasizing the importance of perseverance, leadership, and service – values central to the Eagle Scout journey. Veer Mehta, an Eagle Scout from Troop 322 in Findlay, OH, representing the 2024 Eagle Scout Class, shared his insights on the meaning of being an Eagle Scout and received the prestigious Class Scholarship. Scout Executive Marc Kogan shared words of encouragement and celebrated the dedication of the Eagle Scouts and their families. The evening culminated in a powerful reaffirmation of the Eagle Scout Oath, led by Veer Mehta, and joined by all Eagle Scouts present.

The Black Swamp Area Council extends its heartfelt congratulations to the 2024 Class of Eagle Scouts. These young men and women have demonstrated exceptional commitment, leadership, and service, embodying the values of Scouting America. We are confident they will continue to make a positive impact on their communities and beyond.