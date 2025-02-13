Black Swamp Area Council Holds 65th Annual Klondike Derby

(From Scouting America Black Swamp Area Council)

The Scouts of the Black Swamp Area Council recently wrapped up the 65th Annual Klondike Derby, a winter adventure that brought together over 350 Scouts BSA members and adult volunteers. Held at Camp Berry on Saturday, January 18th, the event showcased the camaraderie, competition, and outdoor spirit that define Scouting.

Twenty-two teams participated in this year’s Klondike Derby, navigating their handcrafted sleds through six “cities” scattered across the camp. These stations tested Scouts on a range of skills, including two-person saw use, first aid, knot tying, tree identification, nature tracking, team building, and compass course navigation. Despite the cold and snow, Scouts demonstrated their resilience and commitment to Scouting values.

The event drew inspiration from the historic Alaskan expeditions, where dog sled teams raced across the frozen tundra. It provided a unique opportunity for Scouts to apply the skills they’ve learned throughout their Scouting journey in a challenging and engaging environment.

And the Winners Are…

The Pink Fluffy Unicorn Patrol of Troop 216 from the Chinquapin District in Hicksville, Ohio, took first place. Second place went to the Frogs Patrol of Troop 444 from the Arrowwood District in Tiffin, Ohio, and third place was awarded to the 449ers Patrol of Troop 449, also from the Arrowwood District in Tiffin, Ohio.

About the Black Swamp Area Council:

The Black Swamp Area Council serves Scouts in Northwest and West Central Ohio, providing programs that develop character, citizenship, and leadership skills. The Klondike Derby is just one example of the many exciting opportunities offered to Scouts throughout the year.