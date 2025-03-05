Black Swamp Area Council ‘Scouting for Food’ Initiative

(From the Black Swamp Area Council)

The Black Swamp Area Council of Scouting America is proud to announce its annual “Scouting for Food” initiative, a council-wide service project aimed at addressing hunger in our local communities. This year’s event is scheduled over two consecutive Saturdays:

Saturday, March 1, 2025: Scouts distribute door hangers in neighborhoods to inform residents about the upcoming food drive.

Saturday, March 8, 2025: Scouts will return to collect donated canned goods and non-perishable items for those that received a door hanger only, delivering them to local food banks and pantries Please have your food out by 9am.

“A Scout promises ‘to help other people at all times.’ There is no better way to show our Scouting spirit than by participating in the annual Scouting for Food drive,” said Marc Kogan, Scout Executive of the Black Swamp Area Council. “This initiative exemplifies the Scouting values of being loyal, helpful, kind, and cheerful.”

For the 2nd year in arow Chief, Community Markets and Great Scot Community Markets are serving as the sponsors of the Black Swamp Area Council’s Scouting for Food drive.

Community members are encouraged to participate by filling a recycled grocery bag with canned goods and placing it on their doorstep for collection on March 8. This collective effort not only provides essential support to those in need but also instills a sense of responsibility and leadership in participating Scouts.

Scouting for Food is part of the national Scouting America program, “Good Turn for America,” and stands as the organization’s leading service initiative.

For more information or to get involved, please contact Marc Kogan at [email protected] or (419) 422-4356.

About Black Swamp Area Council

Scouting in the Black Swamp Area Council began in 1915 when the Scouting program was introduced to the young people of West Central and Northwestern Ohio. The council serves the counties of Allen, Auglaize, Defiance, Fulton, Hancock, Hardin, Henry, Mercer, Paulding, Putnam, Seneca, Van Wert and Williams. The Black Swamp Area Council has two unique and outstanding outdoor leadership centers, Camp Lakota in Defiance and County Camp Berry in Hancock County.

Scouting provides the adventure of camping, hiking, and outdoor fun while using these outdoor educational programs to teach personal responsibility, citizenship, character development, achievement of specific goals and service to others. The Scout Oath and Law provide the foundation of the Scouting movement.

More than 5,000 individuals are participating in the local programs of Cub Scout, Scouts BSA, Venturing, Explorers, and/or adult volunteers. They are served by the Black Swamp Area Council living out the Scout Oath and Scout Law one Scout at a time. For more information about finding Scouting near you, visit www.BeAscout.org or call (419) 422-4356.