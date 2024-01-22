Blade Falls Off One Energy Wind Turbine In Findlay

One Energy provided the following statement about the failure of one of its wind turbines in Findlay on Monday.

At approximately 11:55 am today, a wind turbine owned by One Energy experienced a blade failure in Findlay, Ohio.

The blade fell directly to the ground below the wind turbine.

There were no injuries and no damage beyond One Energy’s property.

By 12:00 pm, One Energy personnel were on site to immediately secure the scene and perform a full drone inspection of the wind turbine and site.

Out of an abundance of caution, all wind turbines owned by One Energy have been shut down while a preliminary investigation is underway.

One Energy will continue to communicate with the public as it has additional information.

(pictures provided by One Energy)