Blanchard Street Accident Ends Up With Pickup On Top of Car

An accident occurred shortly after 9:00 am Friday on the corner of Blanchard Street and East Sandusky Street in Findlay.

The driver of a Chevrolet pickup was attempting to pull out of the Circle K convenience store and gas station heading north on Blanchard Street when they collided with a Chrysler 300 heading south on Blanchard Street. The front of the pickup ended up on top of the Chrysler’s hood.

No injuries were reported.

(Photo submitted by Steve Artressia)