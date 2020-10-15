Blanchard Street Reconfiguration Project Progressing

The Blanchard Street reconstruction project is starting to come together.

The City of Findlay Engineering Department says the project is more than halfway finished and should be totally completed in November.

The project is reconfiguring Blanchard Street into one lane in either direction, with a dedicated center turn lane and a bike lane on either side of the street, from Sixth Street to Center Street.

The project also includes a multi-use path along a section of Lincoln Street.

Blanchard Street is now open in its new configuration from 6th Street to Sandusky Street. (pictured)

Work is still underway from Sandusky Street to Tiffin Avenue where crews are working on curbs and ramps.

And Lincoln Street is still closed as it gets resurfaced and the multi-use path is built.

The city says the new configuration will improve safety at 17 intersections along the Blanchard Street corridor and reduce rear-end and T-bone crashes.