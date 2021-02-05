Blanchard Township Fire Station Damaged In Fire

There was a fire inside the Blanchard Township Fire Station/Township Hall in Benton Ridge on Friday afternoon.

One of the assistant chiefs for Blanchard Township arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the building.

The Liberty Township Fire Department, Southwestern Hancock Joint Fire District and McComb Fire Department all responded to assist.

The fire was knocked down, but not before it destroyed a grass truck and caused heat and smoke damage in a section of the building.

We spoke with Liberty Township Fire Chief Brian Young at the scene.

He says the area chiefs asked him to head up the investigation into the fire.

He said Liberty Township will house Blanchard’s trucks and area departments will cover Blanchard Township’s area until they’re up and running again.