Blanchard Valley Center Celebrating 70th Anniversary

Blanchard Valley Center is celebrating its 70th anniversary and is hosting an Open House on Wednesday, October 19th from 5 to 7 p.m.

Nadine Weininger, Quality Services Manager for Blanchard Valley Center, is inviting Hancock County residents to stop out to BVC (1700 E Sandusky St) and learn more about what it is they do for people with developmental disabilities and how they’ve changed over the past seven decades.

There will be light refreshments and a lot of pictures and news articles for people to flip through.