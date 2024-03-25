Blanchard Valley Center Celebrity Basketball Game

(From Blanchard Valley Center)

March is National Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month and Blanchard Valley Center/Hancock County Board of Developmental Disabilities has been hosting numerous activities so that everyone in Hancock County can help celebrate.

“March is our gateway month,” said Blanchard Valley Center Superintendent Kelli Grisham. “It’s the gateway to spring, and the gateway to providing people with developmental disabilities the recognition they deserve. We are fortunate that we have an inclusive society in Hancock County. I’m grateful for the acceptance and the opportunities that are provided to the people we support. March is the month when we recognize the greater DD community, which includes my staff, our dedicated providers and the businesses that employ people with developmental disabilities.”

Blanchard Valley Center is wrapping up National Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month with its annual Celebrity Basketball Game.

BVC’s Nadine Weininger.

Our Special Olympic basketball players and local celebrities clash at 7 p.m. at Findlay High School on Tuesday, March 26th. Doors open at 6.

The public is encouraged to attend this community event to celebrate inclusion in Hancock County.