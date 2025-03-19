Blanchard Valley Center Celebrity Basketball Game

(From Blanchard Valley Center)

The Celebrity Basketball Game, hosted by Blanchard Valley Center at Findlay High School will tip off at 7 p.m. on March 25, 2025.

Hancock County Special Olympics athletes and local celebrities come together for an evening of friendly competition.

Nadine Weininger says the event is free and open to the public and hopes to see you there.

There will be items for purchase such as concessions, a 50/50 raffle, half-court shot contest, and new this year, ‘Fling the Fidget.’

We’re looking forward to seeing new and familiar faces come together for an evening to celebrate inclusion in Findlay and Hancock County.