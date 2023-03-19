Blanchard Valley Center Celebrity Basketball Game

March is Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month and Blanchard Valley Center is gearing up for the 6th Annual Celebrity Basketball Game.

The game will take place on Tuesday, March 28th at Findlay High School.

Doors will open at 6:30 pm, game beginning at 7 pm.

The event is free to the community and everyone is welcome to attend.

The two competing teams are comprised of Hancock County Special Olympics athletes, along with other local celebrities.

New this year is a halftime performance from Performance Dogs of Ohio.

The dogs will provide 10 minutes of entertainment to the fans and athletes.

“Bottom line, this is a community event that allows us to showcase inclusion within Hancock County,” said Nadine Weininger with Blanchard Valley Center.

“This game serves as a way to pull the community together to let people in Hancock County with developmental disabilities know that we choose to include them in all facets of our society. In the realm of school, work, or local events, everyone is accepted and included.”

Throughout the month, Blanchard Valley Center has had guest readers at local elementary classes to read books about being different and why it’s okay to be different.

One book encouraged listeners to ‘just ask’ when they have questions instead of assuming or isolating a person because they are different.

Get more details about the game below and by clicking here.