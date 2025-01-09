Blanchard Valley Center Earns Another 3-year Accreditation

Blanchard Valley Center, the Hancock County Board of Developmental Disabilities, has earned another 3-year accreditation from the state.

The Ohio Department of Developmental Disabilities conducts a review once every three years to determine compliance with state laws.

The accreditation team reviews the board’s policies and procedures including how well they provide support to people in Hancock County with developmental disabilities.

“A 3-year accreditation awarded by the state is a direct reflection of our continued efforts to exceed expectations set forth by state standards,” said Nadine Weininger.

Nadine added that one thing she believes they do exceptionally well is identifying the evolving needs of the population they work for and adapting as warranted.

Blanchard Valley Center serves people with developmental disabilities from birth through their entire lives.

Blanchard Valley Center is located at 1700 East Sandusky Street in Findlay.