Blanchard Valley Center Holding ‘Christmas In July’ Event

(From Blanchard Valley Center)

Santa Claus will be making a rare summertime appearance in Findlay when Blanchard Valley Center – the Hancock County Board of Developmental Disabilities – sponsors its first-ever, Christmas in July: Mission to the North Pole on July 25 from 5:30-8 p.m.

“Think of it as a combination scavenger hunt and search for a secret treasure all wrapped up in one,” said Blanchard Valley Center Public Relations Manager Nadine Weininger.

“It’s going to be a fun night for everyone, and we’re really looking forward to it.”

Participants will meet and receive their playing card at the patio of the Millstream Art Plaza at the corner of Main & Sandusky streets.

Participants will receive a free Christmas stocking or a red bag from Friends Office, while supplies last.

Weininger said participants can begin the search after 5:30 p.m., but the route must be completed by 8 p.m. Participants will get sent out on one of three different search routes.

This is being done to avoid congestion, but also to keep the event as challenging as possible.

At each location, participants must complete a task and get their game card stamped. Area businesses and non-profits are serving as destinations for the treasure hunters.

As with any good Christmas-themed event, the participants will finish their quest at Findlay’s own “North Pole.”

Weininger was asked the location of Findlay’s North Pole. To which she responded, “Ha! Nice try. You’ll have to enter the Mission to the North Pole to find out.”

Once participants reach the North Pole, they will have to complete a final task – a wreath toss. Participants must get at least two wreaths on the North Pole, after which they will receive their final game stamp.

All completed game cards will be entered into a raffle drawing to take place on July 26. For more information, visit Blanchard Valley Center’s Facebook page. To register, complete the form by clicking here.