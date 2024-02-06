Blanchard Valley Center Holding Two Community Events In February

(From Blanchard Valley Center)

Blanchard Valley Center (Hancock County Board of Developmental Disabilities) will host two community events in February.

A Polar Plunge for the benefit of Special Olympics will be held Feb. 17, 1-3 p.m., at the Heritage Springs Campground, 13891 Township Rd. 199 in Vanlue.

A Cabin Fever Reliever event will be held Feb. 24, 9 a.m. – noon, at Blanchard Valley Center, 1700 E. Sandusky St. in Findlay.

Both events are open to the public. BVC-Hancock County Special Olympics is hoping to raise $7,000 through the Polar Plunge.

Participants are asked to gather pledges in order to take the dip. Adult plungers are asked to commit to “Freezin’ for a Reason,” and raise $75 in pledges. Junior plungers are asked to raise $50 in pledges.

Plungers who raise $75 will receive a Polar Plunge T-shirt. Anyone who raises $250 also will receive a Polar Plunge towel.

And, if jumping into sub-freezing water is not your cup of tea, Special Olympics doesn’t want you to feel left out.

Non-plunging participants can raise $50 and receive a “Too Chicken to Plunge” T-shirt.

The event is part of a statewide fundraising event for Special Olympics. To register for the Plunge, or to donate, go to: https://give.sooh.org/event/hancockcounty-polar-plunge/e536095

The Cabin Fever Reliever is a chance to get out of the house and get to know the Blanchard Valley Center community a little better.

Simply, it’s an opportunity to have some fun. The conference center will be open for three hours of puzzles, crafts, board games, cards and trivia.

There will be a small obstacle course set up for kids. No registration is required.

Simply, just show up and have some fun.