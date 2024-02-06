Local News Powered by VisitFindlay.com WFIN Top Story 

Blanchard Valley Center Holding Two Community Events In February

(From Blanchard Valley Center)

Blanchard Valley Center (Hancock County Board of Developmental Disabilities) will host two community events in February.

A Polar Plunge for the benefit of Special Olympics will be held Feb. 17, 1-3 p.m., at the Heritage Springs Campground, 13891 Township Rd. 199 in Vanlue.

A Cabin Fever Reliever event will be held Feb. 24, 9 a.m. – noon, at Blanchard Valley Center, 1700 E. Sandusky St. in Findlay.

 

 

Both events are open to the public. BVC-Hancock County Special Olympics is hoping to raise $7,000 through the Polar Plunge.

Participants are asked to gather pledges in order to take the dip. Adult plungers are asked to commit to “Freezin’ for a Reason,” and raise $75 in pledges. Junior plungers are asked to raise $50 in pledges.

Plungers who raise $75 will receive a Polar Plunge T-shirt. Anyone who raises $250 also will receive a Polar Plunge towel.

And, if jumping into sub-freezing water is not your cup of tea, Special Olympics doesn’t want you to feel left out.

Non-plunging participants can raise $50 and receive a “Too Chicken to Plunge” T-shirt.

The event is part of a statewide fundraising event for Special Olympics. To register for the Plunge, or to donate, go to: https://give.sooh.org/event/hancockcounty-polar-plunge/e536095

The Cabin Fever Reliever is a chance to get out of the house and get to know the Blanchard Valley Center community a little better.

Simply, it’s an opportunity to have some fun. The conference center will be open for three hours of puzzles, crafts, board games, cards and trivia.

There will be a small obstacle course set up for kids. No registration is required.

Simply, just show up and have some fun.

 