Blanchard Valley Center Seeking Input For Strategic Plan

Blanchard Valley Center is in the process of updating its strategic plan and is inviting the community to help out.

People are being asked to share their ideas and suggestions to make Blanchard Valley Center the best it can be for individuals in Hancock County with developmental disabilities.

As Blanchard Valley Center’s Nadine Weininger mentioned in the audio above, the community is invited to participate in a stakeholder session on May 24th from 10 to noon or on May 25th from 4 to 5 in the training center at their offices at 1700 East Sandusky Street in Findlay.

People who can’t attend one of the sessions but still wants to share their thoughts can contact Nadine Weininger at [email protected] or by calling 419-422-6387.