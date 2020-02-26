Blanchard Valley Center Seeking Levy Renewal

The Hancock County Board of Developmental Disabilities is asking voters to renew their 1.9 mill five-year levy in the primary election on March 17th.

“We are very blessed that voters in Hancock County believe in what we do and are passionate about what we do,” said Superintendent Kelli Grisham.

Kelli says the 1.9 mill levy and a 2.5 mill levy that voters renewed last May, provide 75 percent of their funding, allowing them to support people with developmental disabilities their whole life.

Kelli says they’re excited about a new program.

“We’re working on a transition program for kids 14 to 22 that will prepare them for employment once they leave school, so we’re very excited about that.”

She says they keep finding ways to do more with less, and that’s why they haven’t had to ask for any new taxes since 2005.

