Blanchard Valley Health Foundation Welcomes Benjamin Sapp as New Chief Development Officer

(Release provided by Blanchard Valley Health System)

Blanchard Valley Health System (BVHS) is pleased to announce Benjamin Sapp’s appointment as its new Chief Development Officer at the Blanchard Valley Health Foundation.

Sapp brings more than 18 years of progressive leadership experience in fundraising, education, and nonprofit management. A results-driven development professional, he has consistently excelled in creating and implementing impactful fundraising strategies, building high-performing teams, and fostering meaningful donor relationships.

“We welcome Ben to the organization,” said Myron Lewis, MSW, MBA, FACHE, President & CEO of BVHS. “He will be an extraordinary addition to the team whose focus is to support the health system and community through philanthropy. His experience and relationship-building skills are essential to this role and the overall success of our mission.”

Sapp most recently served as Director of the Mazza Museum at the University of Findlay, where he led with vision and collaboration, significantly advancing the museum’s outreach and philanthropic efforts. His deep ties to the University of Findlay include earning a Master of Arts degree with an emphasis in Children’s Literature in 1995 and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Elementary Education in 1993, with a focus in Social Studies.

In addition to his professional accomplishments, Sapp is an active and passionate community steward. He serves on the boards of the YMCA (2025–present), Hancock Federal Credit Union (2021–present), and Christian Clearing House (2022–present). He is also involved with the Arts and Heritage Council (2017–present) and Toledo Area Cultural Leaders (2014–present), and he previously served on the Macklin Intergenerational Institute Board (2017–2024).

“BVHS is an incredible community partner that provides seamless, high-quality healthcare throughout the region, “ said Ben. I look forward to supporting its mission and working with an outstanding team dedicated to making a difference daily.”

The Blanchard Valley Health Foundation plays a vital role in advancing the mission of BVHS by connecting generous donors to programs and initiatives that enhance patient care and community health. Sapp will be instrumental to these efforts, beginning with the “Our Future” capital campaign, which is already underway.

“I am looking forward to collaborating with current and future donors whose passion is healthcare,” added Sapp. “Together, we will build a foundation for quality care for generations of families.”

To learn more about Blanchard Valley Health System, visit bvhealthsystem.org. You can also support the Blanchard Valley Health Foundation by giving to the capital campaign at bvhealthsystem.org/ourfuture.