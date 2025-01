(From Blanchard Valley Health System)

Show your heart and stop by the upcoming blood drive Blanchard Valley Health System is hosting on Wednesday, February 12, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

It will take place at Blanchard Valley Hospital in the Marathon, Aller, Beckett, and Davis conference rooms.

To learn more or to schedule an appointment, please visit https://bvhs.info/BVHSBloodDriveFeb2025.