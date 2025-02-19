Blanchard Valley Health System Hosts Blood Drive

(From Blanchard Valley Health System)

Blanchard Valley Health System recently hosted a heartfelt blood drive, welcoming our associates and community members to give the gift of life.

Donating blood is a powerful act of compassion, supporting those facing accident recovery, cancer treatments, blood disorders, and more.

Pictured is Myron D. Lewis, MSW, MBA, FACHE, president & chief executive officer of BVHS, leading by example and embracing the spirit of giving.

Click here to see a list of upcoming blood drives in the area.