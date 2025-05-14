Blanchard Valley Health System Joins Ohio State’s Heart & Vascular Network

(From the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center and Blanchard Valley Health System)

Blanchard Valley Health System (BVHS) in Findlay has joined The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center’s Heart & Vascular Network. The premier network extends Ohio State’s heart and vascular expertise by providing top-tier cardiovascular care and ensuring patients receive the best possible treatment close to home.

“We have the opportunity to redefine cardiovascular care in our community through a strategic collaboration with The Ohio State University Heart & Vascular Network,” said Myron D. Lewis, MSW, MBA, FACHE, president and chief executive officer of Blanchard Valley Health System. “This new partnership will help us fulfill our mission to bring the best health care and highest clinical expertise to those we serve. The road ahead will focus on expanding cardiovascular services and prioritizing quality care. Ultimately, the vision is to advance teamwork and transform the patient experience.”

Collaboration of the Heart & Vascular Network with partner health systems will extend clinical care, research and education across Ohio. “Ohio State’s Heart & Vascular Center and BVHS have a longstanding relationship, especially in electrophysiology. BVHS is now a core member of the Heart & Vascular Network, marking one of the most comprehensive and exciting collaborations in the Heart & Vascular Center’s history,” said John J. Warner, MD, CEO of The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center and executive vice president at Ohio State. “This enhanced collaboration speaks to our shared commitment to meeting the health care needs of all Ohioans while also keeping care close to home.”

The heart program at BVHS will benefit from improved access to specialized care and seamless coordination of resources with Ohio State, Lewis said. BVHS recently renamed its cardiovascular facility the Heminger Heart and Vascular Center, with the full support and generosity of donors Jane and Gary Heminger. The name change reflects the organization’s commitment to advancing cardiovascular care and innovation, ensuring that patients across the region receive the highest-quality treatment.