Blanchard Valley Health System Welcoming New Volunteers

(From Blanchard Valley Health System)

Blanchard Valley Health System (BVHS) continues to look for dedicated volunteers to fill a variety of roles.

The organization updates its volunteer opportunities list regularly. Heather Schalk, volunteer services manager, said volunteers today often want flexibility. Some want to volunteer for several hours each week, while others might have less availability but ask to be on the list for a one-time opportunity, like a special event. Schalk meets with each new volunteer individually to get a sense of their interests, skills, and schedule.

BVHS is currently recruiting volunteers to assist with wayfinding at Wellness Park, a new campus on the north end of Findlay which will offer primary care, endocrinology, diabetes management, rheumatology, orthopedics, sports medicine, and podiatry, along with both pediatric and adult physical, occupational, and speech therapies as well as on-site imaging and laboratory services.

“We’re excited about having so many medical specialties and practices at Wellness Park,” Schalk said. “But it’s more than 75,000 square feet in size, and we recognize that patients might be uncertain about where they are going, especially at first. We are looking for volunteers to guide them to their appointments.”

She said the ideal volunteer for this role is “someone who likes to get their steps in,” as it will involve a lot of walking. Volunteers are needed at Wellness Park during weekdays.

“This type of role is rewarding since the volunteers get to know people,” she said. “It can be reassuring for patients to see a friendly face, but we find that the volunteers, too, benefit from getting these kinds of social interactions.”

With the holidays approaching, BVHS is also looking for volunteers to work at the Blanchard Valley Hospital and Bluffton Hospital gift shops. At Blanchard Valley Hospital, volunteers are particularly needed from 5 to 7 p.m. on weekdays and noon to 3 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. In Bluffton, the hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.

“Our gift shops will be bustling for the holidays so we will be relying on volunteers to help,” Schalk said. “It is a fun, busy, and festive atmosphere this time of year.”

Additionally, BVHS is always looking for high school students to serve as candy stripers. Boys and girls from freshman through senior years are welcome. Up to four candy stripers volunteer from 3:30 to 5 p.m. each weekday after school.

“The experience offers the teens great exposure to the medical world,” Schalk said. “Students thinking about a career in healthcare can see what a hospital is like.”

The responsibilities of the candy stripers include replenishing supplies at the emergency department, distributing items to patients from the “comfort cart,” and making milkshakes for new mothers who have just given birth.

Schalk said teens who are shy may find themselves coming out of their shells. In addition to getting to glimpse a hospital behind the scenes, they will meet a wide range of people.

Other volunteer roles may include assisting patients at Physicians Plus Urgent Care, performing administrative tasks, or helping at the Findlay Surgery Center.

“Volunteers who visit patient rooms often are apprehensive the first time around,” Schalk said. “Generally, we don’t meet someone for the first time when they are sick or in a medical setting. However, the volunteers quickly find they can bring some cheer and comfort not only to the patient but associates on the floor. Just making small talk, taking the patient’s mind off their illness, makes more of a difference than people may realize.”

While Schalk often hears from newly retired people who want to stay busy and give back, all are welcome. This might include college students and stay-at-home parents who have time during the school year.

“Many of our volunteers are motivated by a desire to give back to the community, in general, and we’re so happy they picked BVHS as the place to do so,” Schalk said. “But we also hear from a lot of people who have had a good experience as a patient or saw a loved one receiving great care. These folks are motivated to give back to BVHS specifically because of those experiences, which says a lot about our organization and the compassionate associates providing quality care throughout BVHS. It’s so meaningful each time we hear that.”

The Armes Family Cancer Care Center, in particular, tends to attract volunteers with a personal connection.

“That is one area of the health system where we seldom are short of volunteers,” Schalk said. “So many people in our community want to give back and help others going through cancer treatment. Our organization is grateful for their commitment, and I know they have a positive impact on the lives of our patients.”

Schalk, who has served in this role for 12 years, said every day is different and she enjoys getting to know the volunteers.

“It’s so rewarding when I see a volunteer find something that gives them a sense of purpose or a feeling of making a difference,” she said.

For more information on volunteer opportunities, please call 419.423.5342 or visit bvhealthsystem.org/volunteers