Blanchard Valley Hospital Receives Bomb Threat

The Findlay Police Department says Blanchard Valley Hospital in Findlay received a bomb threat on Tuesday.

Police say the threat was emailed to the hospital and stated that explosives were in the building.

The Findlay Police Department, Findlay Fire Department, and Hancock County Sheriff’s Office responded, and hospital security were already on the scene.

Police say personnel searched the interior and exterior of the hospital grounds and a bomb detection K9 unit arrived on scene to assist in the search.

After a thorough search of the property, nothing suspicious was located.

Police say the message received was vague and was determined to be part of a swatting style message that was received at several hospitals in multiple locations across Ohio.