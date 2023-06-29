Blanchard Valley Pain Management Expanding Services

(From Blanchard Valley Health System)

Blanchard Valley Pain Management, a division of Blanchard Valley Health System, is announcing it has expanded its services to provide pain management care in Kenton.

The new office, which is now scheduling patients, is located at 75 Washington Blvd., Kenton. Appointments can be made by calling 567.712.7741.

This Kenton location joins several others in the region, meaning pain management treatment is now available throughout Northwest Ohio.

The team of trusted providers at Blanchard Valley Pain Management is committed to helping patients return to doing what they love. Their goal is to provide the least invasive, most effective treatment possible to help patients feel better and enjoy life.

The new location in Kenton offers patients in the surrounding area easier access to exceptional health care.

Treatments provided by the pain management team reflect the most recent advances in the management of pain for conditions such as back pain, neck pain and pinched nerves, persistent pain after back or neck surgery, arthritis pain in the neck or low back, Complex Regional Pain Syndrome, headaches, sciatica pain, nerve damage pain, chronic pelvic pain, shingles pain and muscle spasm pain.

“Effective pain treatment can be life-changing,” said Kristen Parkins, RN, lead nurse for Lima Pain Management and Blanchard Valley Pain Management. “All too often, our patients have had to stop doing things they love, like playing with their grandchildren, because of their pain. Sometimes they can’t even get out of bed. Our providers find they can improve patients’ quality of life and, often, even give them back the opportunity to do activities they had assumed were a thing of the past.”

Providing pain treatment to rural areas that previously hadn’t had it available means these life-changing opportunities are accessible for residents of those communities, closer to home.

“We saw a need in Kenton and Hardin County,” said Jenn Reese, director of pain management. “We are excited to serve the Hardin County community and make it possible for residents who suffer from chronic pain to get back to their daily lives with manageable pain levels.”

Other Blanchard Valley Pain Management locations are scheduling patients in Findlay, Bluffton, Carey, Lima and Ottawa. For more information, please call 419.423.5555 or 1.888.458.5550, or visit bvhealthsystem.org.