Block Party Shooting Leaves One Dead, Multiple Injured

One person died and multiple others were left injured after a shooting during a 4th of July block party in Toledo.

Toledo police say the call came in around 12:30 Monday morning about the shooting and people fighting in the area of Lawrence Avenue and Wall Street.

A total of 12 people were shot when a brawl broke out.

A 17-year-old was life-flighted to a hospital where he died.

The injured include an 11-year-old boy.

WTOL-11 is reporting that many of the people who were at the block party are not cooperating with the investigation.

He said it was not immediately clear what started the brawl and that there were no suspects.