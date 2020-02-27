Blowing Snow Causing Hazardous Driving Conditions

Blowing snow was causing treacherous driving conditions Thursday afternoon in the Findlay area, especially on State Route 37.

There were stretches of SR 37 a little south of SR 15 where it was virtually whiteout conditions at times.

Drivers are reminded to slow down and to give themselves plenty of stopping distance.

Hancock County was placed under a Level One Road Alert on Wednesday night as the snow started making the roads dangerous.

And then some more snow fell on Thursday but the bigger concern was the high winds causing blowing and drifting.

Thursday night is forecast to be mostly cloudy with a low of 18 and then Friday mostly cloudy and a high of 26.