Blue And Gold Day Friday In Support Of The Trojans

Friday will be a community-wide Blue and Gold day to support the Findlay Trojans in the football playoffs.

Head Coach Stefan Adams is asking Trojans fans to wear blue and gold all day Friday, and he especially wants to see the stands painted in Trojans colors that night.

After their practice on Wednesday, the team held a meet and greet with fans and handed out some Trojans swag that people can take to the game Friday.

The Trojans will take on Dublin Coffman at 7 o’clock Friday night at Donnell Stadium.