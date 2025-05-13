Blue Envelope Program For Drivers With Autism

(From Hancock County Educational Service Center)

The Hancock County Educational Service Center, Hancock County Sheriff’s Department, and Findlay Police Department are partnering to release The Blue Envelope Program.

This program is to help facilitate communication between drivers on the Autism Spectrum and Law Enforcement and other First Responders during traffic stops and car accidents.

We are pleased to become part of the growing list of departments that are using the Blue Envelope throughout Ohio.

Positive Impact Drivers will use the envelope to hold the vehicle papers asked for during a traffic stop.

An emergency contact card is included, in case the driver becomes anxious or overwhelmed and is unable to communicate effectively.

The envelope is printed with tips for the Law Enforcement Officer as well as the driver to facilitate communication and help to prevent misunderstandings that could occur due to unique characteristics that are sometimes present in Autism Spectrum Disorder.

Blue Envelopes will be available for drivers who have an Autism diagnosis by contacting Angie Toland at [email protected], 419-422-2575, ext. 212 or by contacting the Hancock Sheriff’s Department or the Findlay Police Department.