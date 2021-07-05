Blue Jackets Player Killed In Fireworks Accident

Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Matiss Kivlenieks died of chest trauma from an errant fireworks mortar blast on the 4th of July.

That’s according to a medical examiner in Michigan who performed an autopsy on the 24-year-old.

Authorities previously said that Kivlenieks died from hitting his head during a fall while trying to get clear of a hot tub when fireworks started firing in his direction.

Police said that the fire department and paramedics arrived at a home in Novi, Michigan at 10:13 p.m. on Sunday.

“We are shocked and saddened by the loss of Matiss Kivlenieks, and we extend our deepest sympathies to his mother, Astrida, his family and friends during this devastating time,” said Blue Jackets President of Hockey Operations John Davidson.

“Kivi was an outstanding young man who greeted every day and everyone with a smile and the impact he had during his four years with our organization will not be forgotten.”