Blue Jackets Player Praised At Memorial Service For Saving Lives

Powerful words from Blue Jackets player Elvis Merzlikins at the memorial service for fellow player Matiss Kivlenieks.

Merzlikins says Kivlenieks saved him and his pregnant wife from getting hit by an errant mortar-style firework.

The firework struck Matiss in the chest, killing him.

It happened at a 4th of July party at a coach’s home in a Detroit suburb.

Merzlikins says Kivlenieks died as a hero and that his son’s second name will be Matiss.

You can watch the full memorial service below.