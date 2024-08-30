Blue Jackets Star, Brother Killed In Crash While Biking

(ONN) – Tragedy has struck the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew died near their childhood home in New Jersey.

New Jersey State Police say Gaudreau and his brother were biking on a roadway when a vehicle struck them.

They will continue to investigate the crash.

The Columbus Blue Jackets issued the following statement:

“The Columbus Blue Jackets are shocked and devastated by this unimaginable tragedy. Johnny was not only a great hockey player, but more significantly a loving husband, father, son, brother and friend. We extend our heartfelt sympathies to his wife, Meredith, his children, Noa and Johnny, his parents, their family and friends on the sudden loss of Johnny and Matthew.

“Johnny played the game with great joy which was felt by everyone that saw him on the ice. He brought a genuine love for hockey with him everywhere he played from Boston College to the Calgary Flames to Team USA to the Blue Jackets. He thrilled fans in a way only Johnny Hockey could. The impact he had on our organization and our sport was profound, but pales in comparison to the indelible impression he made on everyone who knew him. Johnny embraced our community when he arrived two years ago, and Columbus welcomed him with open arms. We will miss him terribly and do everything that we can to support his family and each other through this tragedy.

“At this time, we ask for prayers for the Gaudreau family and that their privacy be respected as they grieve.”

(above picture courtesy of the Blue Jackets)