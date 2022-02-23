Blue Jackets To Celebrate Diversity And Inclusion In Hockey

The Columbus Blue Jackets are set to host “Hockey Is For Everyone” night in March.

Organizers of the event say it’s an effort to recognize and celebrate diversity and inclusion in the sport.

Players will use rainbow Pride tape on their sticks during warmups to show support for the LGBTQ community and special merchandise commemorating the night will be available.

The NHL says it believes all hockey programs – from professionals to youth organizations – should provide a safe, positive and inclusive environment for players and families regardless of race, color, religion, national origin, gender, disability, sexual orientation and socio-economic status.

“Hockey Is For Everyone” night is scheduled for March first as the Blue Jackets host the New Jersey Devils.

(pic courtesy of the Blue Jackets)