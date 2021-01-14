Bluffton 80+ COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic

Bluffton community members 80 and older can register to receive the COVID-19 vaccine as Phase 1B of the state’s coronavirus vaccination plan approaches.

Details are in the following news release from Blanchard Valley Health System.

Vaccinations for Bluffton community members, 80 years of age and older, will begin Saturday, January 23 at Bluffton Hospital, a division of Blanchard Valley Health System (BVHS).

These individuals can register for the vaccine beginning Monday, January 18, by calling 419.369.2323. Operating hours for the call center are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. There are a limited number of vaccines available, therefore, vaccines will be given on a first-come, first-served basis. A caregiver or loved one may make an appointment on behalf of an eligible senior.

“By offering vaccines to those who are 80 years of age or older, we can better protect our vulnerable population,” shared Dr. Kose, vice president of special projects at BVHS.

Appointments for the second dose will be made at the clinic when the first dose is administered.

“It is better for community members to receive the COVID-19 vaccine than to end up getting sick with the life-threatening illness,” stated Dr. Kose. “We want to get the vaccines distributed as quickly as possible to protect our community.”

Additional groups, such as those based on underlying health conditions, will be included in the vaccination clinic as doses become available.