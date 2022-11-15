Bluffton Blaze Of Lights Scheduled

The 36th annual Blaze of Lights holiday celebration, including the lighting of the Ream collection of vintage Christmas Folk-Art, is scheduled for Saturday, November 26th in downtown Bluffton.

The Ream display and thousands of lights in the surrounding trees are available for nightly viewing on the lawn of Bluffton Presbyterian Church, 102 N. Main Street, Bluffton from November 26 through January 1.

The community joins in the Blaze spirit with numerous residential holiday light displays and folk-art decorations throughout the village.

Activities on November 26 include Small Business Saturday specials at downtown businesses and carolers on Main Street.

One of the largest holiday parades in the area begins on Snider Road at 5 p.m. and travels up Main Street to College Avenue.

Following the parade, entertainment will be offered on the main stage, the Christmas story will be read, and end with the lighting of the Ream display.

In addition, Santa will visit with children, and the Allen County RTA Trolley will offer tours of decorated homes.

A new event, the Blaze After Lighting will offer beer, bourbon pours, spiced wine, hot chocolate, food vendors, and live jazz music by The Jerry Szabo Trio and The Pinup Project, all under a heated tent on Vine Street.

The Blaze of Lights celebration is sponsored by the Village of Bluffton and Bluffton Area Chamber of Commerce. For more information about the event click here, or contact Jim Enneking, Bluffton Area Chamber of Commerce executive director at 419-369-2985.