Bluffton Blaze Of Lights Tradition Continues

(From the Bluffton Area Chamber of Commerce)

The 38th annual Blaze of Lights holiday celebration, including the lighting of the Ream collection of vintage Christmas Folk-Art, is scheduled for Saturday, November 30 in downtown Bluffton, Ohio. The Ream display and thousands of lights in the surrounding trees are available for nightly viewing on the lawn of Bluffton Presbyterian Church, 102 N. Main Street, Bluffton from November 30 through January 1. The community joins in the Blaze spirit with numerous residential holiday light displays and folk-art decorations throughout the Village located off I-75.

Activities on November 30 begin with Small Business Saturday specials at downtown businesses. One of the largest holiday parades in the area begins on Snider Road at 5 PM and travels up Main Street to College Avenue. Following the parade, entertainment will be offered on the main stage. At 6:30 p.m. the lighting ceremony will begin with the reading of the Christmas story followed by the lighting of the Ream display.

After the parade, you can visit Santa, drop off your letters to Santa, ride the Romick Railway, and ride the Allen County RTA Trolley for a tour of decorated homes all at no charge.

The After Blaze returns this year on Vine Street with selections of beer, bourbon pours, spiced wine, and hot chocolate, along with food trucks, local food vendors. You can hang out around one of the firepits, or enjoy live music under a heated tent.