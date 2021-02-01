Bluffton Boy Dies After Snowmobile Crash

A Bluffton middle schooler died after being involved in a snowmobile crash.

Ethan Scott Leiber, 12, passed away on Sunday.

The Allen County Sheriff’s Office says it responded to a 911 call about a single-unit snowmobile crash near Bluffton, on Alpine Drive near the intersection with Lugabill Road on Sunday morning.

Ethan was found to have life-threatening injuries and was transported to Lima Memorial Health System where he later died.

The sheriff’s office says he was hearing a helmet and the investigation is ongoing.

Ethan’s obituary says the 6th grader enjoyed boating, tubing, snowmobiling, golfing and jet-skiing with his canine companion, Shelby.