Bluffton Foundation Awards Grants

(From the Bluffton Foundation)

Four separate grants make up The R.L. and Etta L. Triplett Foundation’s 2024 grant distribution, which totals $5,520, according to Tomm Triplett, board president of the Bluffton-based foundation.

This year’s distribution includes:

• $2,000 for a continuing scholarship to Amber Gladwell, Bluffton HS graduate, attending Bluffton University

• $1,700 to Bluffton Child Development Center, for playground mulch

• $1,020 to Bluffton Family YMCA, for youth volleyball nets, volleyballs, U6 soccer nets and soccer balls

• $800 for the newly established Bluffton Dog Park

The foundation was established in 1985 with goals to financially support the Bluffton community in five areas:

• Community improvement projects

• Bluffton parks and recreation facilities

• Advancement of charitable institutions in the Bluffton vicinity

• Support Bluffton Hospital

• Support athletics, art, education and economic education in area schools

R.L. Triplett was the founder of the Triplett Corp. of Bluffton. His wife, Etta Lantz Triplett, was the founder of the Bluffton College Home Economics Department. The foundation, a 501 c 3 non-profit, has contributed in excess of $150,000 to Bluffton area organizations from requests it receives.

Persons wanting more information may contact Triplett Foundation, PO Box 158, Bluffton, Ohio 45817.

Board members are Tomm Triplett, president, Fred Steiner, vice-president, Pam Weisenbarger, secretary, James West, treasurer and Terry Mullenhour.