Bluffton Ghosts Topic Of Brown Bag Lecture

(From the Hancock Historical Museum)

Does Bluffton ooze ghosts? You’ll soon find out. Join us on Thursday, October 5th at noon for our monthly Brown Bag Lecture! Just in time for Halloween, “Where Bluffton’s Ghosts Sleep,” presented by Bluffton author, Fred Steiner.

His latest book, with a subtitle “Unexpected stories from a small Ohio town,” the 196-page book includes what Steiner says is “every unexpected and cryptic Bluffton epic ever imagined.” This is Steiner’s fifth Bluffton-based history book and will be available for purchase.

The lecture is free for museum members, and $3 for nonmembers. For more information, please call the Hancock Historical Museum at (419) 423-4433.