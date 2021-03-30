Bluffton Hospital Named to Rural Top 100 List

Bluffton Hospital has been named to the Top 100 Rural and Community Hospitals list. Published by The Chartis Center for Rural Health, the list is based on the Hospital Strength Index. In its eleventh year, the list is intended to recognize outstanding performance among rural hospitals.

Bluffton Hospital is a 25-bed facility that offers emergency and acute care, along with a variety of surgical, outpatient, and ongoing health care services. It is part of the Blanchard Valley Health System.