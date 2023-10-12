Bluffton Police Department Named Agency Of The Month

The Bluffton Police Department has been named the Agency of the Month for October by the Ohio Association of Chiefs of Police.

“Chief Burkholder and his team have certainly used creativity and relationships to build upon their community policing strategy. They have successfully incorporated a variety of programs for all age groups in their community. Community policing principles of the local police department reaching out to their citizens is important, and it is obvious that Bluffton PD has done a wonderful job at this. We applaud Chief Burkholder and his agency for their hard work, but we also commend the entire community for accepting quality police programming as a part of the fabric of where they live, work, and play. Congratulations Bluffton PD on a job well done!”

Get more details in the Facebook post below and by clicking here.