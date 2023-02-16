Bluffton Woman Killed In Crash

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on US 30.

The Lima Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol says the occurred at around 8:20 Thursday morning at the intersection of US 30 and County Road 15 (Allen/Hancock County Line Road).

Crash investigators say Delaney Miller, 38, of Bluffton, was driving her car east on US 30 and failed to yield the right of way while turning left to travel north on County Road 15 and was struck by a semi that was westbound on US 30.

She was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The semi driver suffered minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, Beaverdam-Richland Fire and EMS, Allen County Coroner’s Office, H&H Funeral Services, Ohio Department of Transportation, Beaverdam Fleet Service and Big Daddy’s Towing.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reminds motorists to use extra caution and give extra space while driving during inclement weather.