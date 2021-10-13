BMV Express Self-Service Kiosk At Findlay Meijer

The Findlay Meijer is one of the first locations in the state to have one of the new Ohio BMV self-service kiosks.

Lt. Governor Jon Husted, Director of InnovateOhio, and Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles Registrar Charlie Norman joined representatives from Meijer and Intellectual Technology, Inc. to announce the pilot launch of new BMV Express self-service kiosks to better serve Ohio drivers.

Featured at nine deputy registrar and retail locations across the state, the new system will allow customers the ability to conveniently renew their vehicle registrations at the self-service kiosk.

The announcement was made at the Meijer in Fairfield, where a kiosk is located.

“InnovateOhio’s goal is to change the culture of state government so that every service is designed with the customer in mind,” said Lt. Governor Husted.

“The service announced today offers a convenient way for Ohioans to quickly and easily renew their vehicle registration so they can continue on with the rest of their day.”

The new kiosks are currently active at the following locations:

Meijer, 2200 Tiffin Ave., Findlay, OH

Deputy Registrar, 3481 E. Broad St., Columbus, OH

Deputy Registrar (outside of the BMV), 990 Morse Rd., Suite A, Columbus, OH

Deputy Registrar, 972 N. Court St., Medina, OH

Meijer, 6325 S. Gilmore Road, Fairfield, OH

Meijer, 7150 Executive Blvd., Huber Heights, OH

Meijer, 1391 Conant St., Maumee, OH

Riesbeck’s Food Market, 800 Howard St., Zanesville, OH

Rhodes Tower Lobby, 30 East Broad St., Columbus, OH