Board Of Health Appoints Dr. Kose As New Medical Director

The Hancock County Board of Health has appointed Dr. William Kose as Medical Director for Hancock Public Health effective July 1st.

He will replace Dr. Nathaniel Ratnasamy, who previously announced his desire to focus more on his practice as an Infectious Disease Specialist.

Dr. Kose is a graduate of The Ohio State University College of Medicine and currently works as Senior Vice President of Special Projects at Blanchard Valley Health System.

Dr. Kose came to Hancock County in 1974 as an Internist with Blanchard Valley Hospital and has stayed to help improve the health of the community.

Dr. Kose is excited to join Hancock Public Health and is focused on continuing the collaboration of public health with Blanchard Valley Health System.

He is invested and eager to establish a partnership with the Mobile Health Clinic and has a desire to improve community health with creative new programs targeting afflicted populations.